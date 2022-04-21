Terrorists attack hotel in Yobe, kill 10, Set school Ablaze

On Wednesday, April 20, members of the Boko Haram group have attacked a guest house in Geidam local government area in Yobe state.

About 10 guests who were lodged at kwari brothel in Geidam were killed during the attack. According to the reports, the terrorists were said to have wreaked havoc in the town after attacking Yobe state city.

Residents of Geidam reported that the terrorists snuck into the town without gunshots. They had parked their motorbikes in a neighboring community before entering the town.

It was also revealed that the terrorists had gained access through the eastern part of the town and set the Government Science and Technical School Geidam on fire leaving one person killed.

A resident Narrated:

‘’They took us by surprise this time around; they entered in silence without firing shots or using vehicles.

‘’Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them to leave or get killed.

Musa Muhammad, Deputy Chairman of the Geidam Local Government Area confirmed the attack.

