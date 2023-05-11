Terrorism: FG determined to make Nigeria safe place – Musa

Rear Admiral YEM Musa, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of The National security Adviser (ONSA) has pledged that the country’s working group on Criminal Justice and The Rule of Law (CJROL) in the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF) is dedicated to supporting the development of effective criminal justice systems within a rule of law framework and fully respecting human rights in the efforts to stem the negative tide of terrorism and violent extremism in the country.

The National Coordinator at the 7th Plenary Meeting of the Global Counter Terrorism Forum in St. Julian’s, Malta, opined that the government of Nigeria is throwing its weight behind the efforts of the GCTF in line with good practices by focusing on key areas within the existing framework tosupport practitioners in the implementation of good practice recommendations to ensure that the case of terrorism and violent extremism is addressed in Nigeria in order to reaffirm the commitment of the Federal of Government of Nigeria to make the country secure and safe enough for all to live and do business.

YEM Musa while addressing the Forum stated that the determination of the Government of Nigeria in its concerted effort to making Nigeria a safe place further resonates its commitment to be at the forefront of counter terrorism and violent extremism by the recent inauguration and commissioning of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, established by the Act of Parliament, 2022. A purpose-built African Hub with a view to facilitating a more robust coordination of the activities of stakeholders designed to defeat violent extremism organisations and other such criminalorganised groups.

The National Coordinator in his remarks echoed the fact that this 7th Plenary Meeting is the first plenary under the new co-chairs Nigeria and Italy and saw the partnership as a unique opportunity to partner in order to ensure that they continue to drive the agenda of the working group in collaboration with other working groups in the Forum in line with established tenets of GCTF to make the global place secure and liveable.

YEM Musa in the same vein, re-emphasised that since inception, the Criminal Justice and Rule of Law Working Group has accomplished a lot through the development of Recommendations and Good Practice Memoranda, notable amongst which is the popular Rabat Memorandum on Good Practices for Effective Counterterrorism Practice in the Criminal Justice Sector and the Abuja Recommendations.

The National Coordinator also affirmed that as the new co-chairs (Nigeria and Italy), they intend to build on the accomplishments of this important working group and further the knowledge and good practice to support the effective dispensation of effective criminal justice, rule of law and human right based responses to terrorism.

Rear Admiral Musa in his conclusion expressed his gratitude on the success of the Working Group over the years, the other relevant working groups within the GCTF, all the participating countries and other international organisations present at the plenary. Hefurther commended and thanked the former Co-chairs of the Criminal Justice and Rule of Law Working Group, Switzerland with whom Nigeria had the pleasure of working together and had recorded severalachievements in the previous tenure. And in particular,the International Institute of Justice and Rule of Law (IIJ) for their support over the years and in organising the 7th plenary Meeting.