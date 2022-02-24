Tensions Climax and global market tumbles as Russia invades Ukraine

What was regarded by some as mere exaggeration by the west and its media of an imminent Russian invasion has turned out to be real at last.

The Russian army is currently in Ukraine carrying out offensives through air and land strike. It is reported that the airport in Kyiv, Ukraine has been captured by the airborne forces of the Russian military force. Also explosions are currently being heard in different parts of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has called on all citizens who are ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them. He also announced that Ukraine had cut off diplomatic ties with Russia.

The president who sounded optimistic maintained the country’s resolve to stand against Russia’s attack and called on the UN and other stakeholders to put a check on Russia.

With the ongoing military conflict, global stock markets have taken a plunge even as the price of oil has also gone up to a record high, above a 100 dollar per barrel. The cryptocurrency market worldwide is also not left out in the effect of the war as it witnessed a decline of up to 10 percent in value; no crypto coin is left out in the fall, from Bitcoin, to Ethereum and other little know Alt coins.