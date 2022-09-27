Awka

Unidentified security operatives have stopped the Obi of Ogbu quarter of Abatete Community in Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State, Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu, Ideke II from holding a planned traditional ceremony.

It was gathered that the men who came fully armed in two unbranded trucks, stormed the palace of Ideke II, beating all his family members and destroying all his paraphernalia of office.

Sources say the invasion may not be unconnected to the tussle for the Obi stool in the community, which is between Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu, who was crowned Ideke II and Obi of Ogbu community in 1996 and Chief Edwin Enyokwa who is seeking to be the Obi of Ogbu community, and to be recognized as Ideke III.

The National Chairman of Ogbu Improvement Union (OIU), Chief Chekwubechukwu Morah who disclosed the incident to our correspondent said a powerful cabal in Abatete were against him as the National chairman of the union, because he recognizes Nwachukwu as the Obi of Ogbu community, as against Enyokwa, which the cabal allegedly wants to foist on the community.

Morah said: “On 22 of September 2022 Obi Ogbu, Ichie Ideke II wrote to Anambra commissioner of police and copied to other sister agencies requesting for security at a cultural event he is organising in his palace on the 24 September 2022.

“A letter which surfaced on our community platform on the evening from the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs accused Ideke 11 of trying to cause trouble in Abatete and directed he should not carry out the planned cultural event, and also invited him for a meeting in his office at Awka, on Tuesday 27 September 2022.

“On the receipt of the letter, Obi of Ogbu, Ichie Ideke II felt that the commissioner might have been misinformed on the planned cultural event he is organizing, and instructed his lawyer to write to the governor and copy to other relevant organisation on the true position of things and happenings in his domain.

“But at about 1:45 pm on Friday, I was told that 2 Hilux van loaded with armed men covering their faces in company of one Chidi Kingsley Omaliko (an alleged ally of Ideke III) Chief Uduezue Omaliko, Christopher Okonkwo Agwo and others invaded the palace of Ichie Ideke II and started destroying whatever they could lay their hands on.

“They tortured Obi Ogbu’s house help, his son Okechukwu, searching everywhere and destroying his properties.

“They burnt his clothes, title staff, his title caps, throne.”

Morah said what was interesting was that Chidi Kingsley Omaliko, who is an ally of Enyokwa, who is laying claims to the Obi stool, was the one filming the actions of the security men, and later circulated it.

He lamented that the powers that control Abatete community were after Nwachukwu and himself, and that they have been boasting everywhere about their powers and plans to deal with two of them.

He said: “As for me, I was only obeying court orders as the National chairman of Ogbu Improvement Union, by recognizing Ideke II as the Obi of Ogbu quarters, as directed by the law. Why are they also after me?”

Meanwhile, Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu, the Obi of Ogbu quarter has already alleged threat to his life, intimidation of his subjects and associates in Ogbu Abatete, despite the subsisting order of the High court, through the Inspector General of police.

Investigations revealed that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Authur Obi Okafor who was recently installed with the title of Ichie Ezemanunu of his village by Chief Enyokwa against the Order of high court restraining Chief Edwin Enyokwa or any other person from doing such, instigated Abatete Development Organization (ADO) during its 2022 Convention to disregard the pending appeal on the leadership of Ogbu Improvement Union.

Jack Iyioku Esq., Counsel to Chekwubechukwu Morah had earlier in 2022 written to the President General of ADO, warning against the interference on the pending matter at the appeal.

The letter read; “Your actions being the basis of this letter is against the tenet of fair hearing and an aberration to a constituted authority, because the law enjoins parties; interested parties inclusive, to the subject matter pending before any court of competent jurisdiction to stay all actions pending the determination.”

Already, some members of Ogbu community who are loyal to Ideke II have protested the treatment of their monarch, vowing to take laws into their hands if government and security agencies fail to desist from intimidating him.

This had resulted in increased tension in the community, and it is still uncertain who the security men were, that invaded the palace of Ideke II.

Anambra State Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga could not be reached for confirmation, if men of the command were responsible for the invasion, when our correspondent called him.