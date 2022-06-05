TENNIS: Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open

Rafael Nadal today knocked out Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open to win his 22nd grand slam title. The Spaniard has now locked horns with Steffi Graff, who also had 22, and is now just one title behind Serena Williams. Rafael won his 14th French Open at Roland Garros defeating his Norwegian counterpart by 6-3 6-3 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 36-year-old has now gone two titles more than rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his transcendent victory today.

Nadal’s voyage to victory has been inspiring from the quarter-final stages where he knocked out rival Novac Djokovic by 65% win % by first serve and 69% win % by second serve as against 64% and 46% Djokovic had in both servers. Nadal defeated German Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

Rafael after the final said:

“Merci, merci beau coup. First of all, Casper, it’s a real pleasure to play with you a final here in Roland Garros. You are great. I want to congratulate you for an amazing career you are having.”

Especially these two weeks, I think it is a very important step forward. I am very very happy for you and your family and your team. I wish you all the very best for the future.

I have to follow with my team, my family, everybody. It is completely amazing, the things that are happening this year.

I can’t thank you very very much for all the things you are doing with me and did over all of the years. Without you, none of this would be possible. For me, it is very tough to describe the feelings that I have, it’s something I never believed I would be here at 36 being competitive, one more final, it means everything to keep going.

I want to say merci, merci, beaucoup. For me it’s incredible. I don’t know what can happen in the future but I will fight to keep going.”

Ruud also congratulates Nadal after the final.

“The first thing, the most important thing, is to congratulate Rafa. It’s the 14th time, your 22nd. We all know what a champion you are. Today I got to feel what it is to play you in a final. I’m not the first victim, there have been many before. We all hope you will continue for some time….Hopefully next year I can learn some French, and I will try. I can’t wait to come back. Thank you and merçi.”