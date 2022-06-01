Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
TENNIS: Rafael Nadal beat rival Novak Djokovic to reach French Open semi-final

TENNIS: Rafael Nadal beat rival Novak Djokovic to reach French Open semi-final

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Rafael Nadal, 35, defeated long time rival Novak Djokovic to reach the semi-final of the French Open last night. Nadal showed resilience yesterday, going for a 14th title, and fought off resistance from defending champion Djokovic to win 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (7-4) at Roland Garros. The Spaniard faces third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.

Rafael Nadal on 18 August 2008 was ranked world number one, he’s currently ranked 5 in the world as of 16 May 2022. Nadal has won the Australian Open twice, winning the latter this year. He has won four Wimbledon and two US Opens.

Rafael Nadal said:

“To win against Novak there is only one way: to play your best from the first point to the last,”

“This is one of those magic nights for me.”

Victory for fifth seed Nadal avenged his semi-final defeat by Djokovic last year and extended his record on the Roland Garros clay to 110 wins in 113 matches.

The rivalry between the pair is the most enduring in men’s tennis, with Nadal winning their 59th meeting and seeing him narrow the gap to 30-29 in the head-to-head.

Djokovic said:

“Nadal showed why he is a great champion and stayed mentally tough. No doubt he deserves it.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended