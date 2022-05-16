TENNIS: Novak Djokovic wins his first title this year at the Italian Open

The Serbian soared in the first half against Stefanos Tsitsipas who returned lively into the game during the second half. Djokovic beat his counterpart Stefanos by 6-0 7-6 (7-5) to claim the title.

Djokovic has himself fired up for the French Open that will begin next week Sunday, Djokovic has now won his sixth title in Rome and will hope to equal a 21st grand slam record in the French Open.

Djokovic in an interview with BBC Sport said:

“I could not ask for a better lead-up to Roland Garros,” said Djokovic.

“I’m going to Paris with confidence and good feelings about my chances there.”

“After everything that happened at the beginning of the year, it was important for me to win a big title, especially with Grand Slams coming up where I want to play my best,” added Djokovic.

“Everything that I was feeling in the first few months of the year, as much as I’ve felt pressure in my life and my career, that was something really on a whole different level.

“But I feel it’s already behind me. I feel great on the court. Mentally as well. I’m fresh. I’m sharp.”

Djokovic had battled with form since his deportation from Australia earlier this year following the Serbian’s refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

With a foot injury to rival Rafael Nadal, Djokovic could compete with Carlos Alcaraz as their main rival in the Franch Open.

