TENNIS: Naomi Osaka suffers defeat in the French Open

The four-time grand slam singles champion has been knocked out by Amanda Anisimova in the French open today. The 24-year-old who withdrew from last year’s French Open due to struggles with mental health is doubtful about her participation in the Wimbledon this summer following ATP and WTA stripped ranking points from the tournament.

Wimbledon has had its ranking points stripped by the ATP and WTA in response to barring Russian and Belarusian players from this summer’s Grand Slam.

Amanda Anisimova beat Naomi in straight sets, 7-5 6-4. The American tennis star had beaten Naomi Osaka in this year’s Australian third round open.

In an interview with Sky Sports Osaka Said:

“I would say like the decision is kind of affecting, like, my mentality going into the grass, I’m not 100 per cent sure if I’m going to go there,” she told a news conference after her loss.

“I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but like at the same time, for me, it’s kind of like – I don’t want to say pointless, no pun intended, but I’m the type of player that gets motivated by… seeing my ranking go up.

“I think the intention was really good, but the execution is kind of all over the place.”

She added: “I’m not sure why, but I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition.

“I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just feels that way. Whenever I think something is like an exhibition, I just can’t go at it 100 per cent.

“I’m leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances.”

