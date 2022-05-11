TENNIS: Back injury forces British best Emma Raducanu off her Italian open first-round

Raducanu will face another injury setback after she sustained a back injury during the Italian open first-round match against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu. The 19-year-old could not continue after she was attended to by the medical team off the court.

Recently, Emma Ruducanu had suffered some injury and will hope to return to action before the French Open starts. Emma ranked 12th best in the world had to stop despite leading her counterpart by 6-2-2-1 at the time.

In an interview with BBC, Raducanu said:

“I was definitely disappointed with how today went, but I guess I wanted to give it a try,” Raducanu said. “I never really knew how bad it was until I kind of went out there.

“I’m still learning when it’s right to push my body and push through it, and when it’s not. I guess that’s something I’m learning at these tournaments.

“After Madrid, I thought that maybe taking one, two days off, it would just go away because a lot of the other small niggles I’ve had, they’ve kind of gone away after taking two days off.”

The British best in February suffered a leg injury in Mexico, which forced her to retire.

During her defeat in the Australian Open second round, Emma Raducanu had previously struggled with a blister on her hand.

Raducanu was reported to have struggled during her debut on the women’s team event.

Meanwhile, In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic began his voyage for a sixth Italian Open title and the defense of his world number one ranking with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Aslan Karatsev in the second round.

Djokovic will face either three-time champion Stan Wawrinka or compatriot Laslo Djere in the next round. He has been out of numerous tournaments this year due to his Covid-19 status. The 20 times grand slam winner needs to be at the final, or he may lose his top spot in the rankings to Russian Daniil Medvedev for a second time this year.

Like this: Like Loading...