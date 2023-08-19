Ten men Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth at Anfield

Despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half, Liverpool breezed past Bournemouth to secure their first win for the 2023-24 season. The encounter which produced a historical scoreline of 9-0 in favor of Liverpool last season went in the favor of the club again, following Liverpool’s 3-1 victory.

Bournemouth who were resilient in the first half have never won a game at Anfield. The visiting side put up a terrific effort scoring an early goal to take the lead. Liverpool returned to the game through Luiz Daiz’s equalizer just before halftime. In an attempt to convert from the spot kick for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah’s kick was saved by the Bournemouth goalkeeper, but unfortunately for him, Salah scored from the rebounce extending Liverpool’s goal to 2-1.

In the second half, Liverpool’s new arrival Mac Allister was sent out after a tough challenge on an opponent. Just after 4 minutes of his red card, Diogo Jota scored another rebounce making his team lead by 3-1. And so the score remained the the end of the match.