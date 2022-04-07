Temple Worship

“Indeed it came to pass, when the trumpeters and singers were as one, to make one sound to be heard in praising and thanking the Lord, and when they lifted up their voice with the trumpets and cymbals and instruments of music, and praised the Lord, saying: ‘For He is good, for His mercy endures forever,’ that the house, the house of the Lord, was filled with a cloud, so that the priests could not continue ministering because of the cloud; for the glory of the Lord filled the house of God.” (2 Chronicles 5:13-14)

David made musical instruments for the expressed purpose of praising God. The priests played these same instruments when Solomon brought the Ark of the Covenant into the temple and again when he dedicated the temple to God. (2 Chronicles 5–7). When they offered music of worship and praise, the glory of the Lord filled the temple.

Today, the temple of the Lord is within the heart, soul and body of every blood bought believer in Jesus. When we offer praise to Him, the glory of the Lord fills our temples.

Everything we need is found in His glory: forgiveness for our sins, healing for all our diseases and redemption from destruction. He extends loving kindness, tender mercies, and good things to us as He renews our youth.

It is time for all believers to dedicate our temples to the Lord so that His glory will fill us as we work for His kingdom. We can’t just do our own thing anymore. Let us come together as one! Pray with me:

Prayer:

“Lord, today I dedicate my body to You to use as You see fit. Empty me of anything that stands in Your way. Fill me with Your glory and open the heavens above me that Your will may be done on earth as it is in heaven.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

May you hear the music of the trumpeters and singers. May you find peace today! For he is good, and his mercy endures forever. May the glory of the Lord fill the house of God!

Be Greatly Blessed!

