Tell of Anambra’s Exploits, Don’t De-market Her, Commissioner Onyenji Tasks Nollywood, Broadcast Practitioners

Anambra State Government has urged practitioners of Anambra origin in the broadcast, movie and entertainment industry to refrain from demarketing the state down and do more in promoting the areas the state is breaking positive grounds.

The State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Comrade Don Onyenji made the call in a press briefing in his office in Awka on Friday.

The Commissioner was responding to recent outbursts by media practitioners in which they bemoaned the poor security and road infrastructure condition in the state, advising investors against bringing their wealth home.

Onyenji, who revealed the numerous efforts of the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo in addressing the numerous issues he met on ground upon assumption of office, said the results are already beginning to show.

He maintained that demarketing the state will make her lose prospective investors, adding that government alone cannot undertake the task of development.

“I want to urge members of the broadcast and entertainment industry to be professional in their use of their social media outlets to castigate the government. As a professional, you have your primary media to utilize to professionally to report issues you observe as areas of concern.

“You can also reach out to the government to get clarifications on areas you find grey before you do your reports.

“The character of going to the social media to ask investors not to bring back their wealth and invest in Anambra State, is anti-progressive. This is more so, when Mr Governor has been reaching out to Anambra people in the diaspora to think home.

“I urge practitioners to be more development-conscious and also to appreciate the enormous work the government is putting in changing the fortunes of the state,” Onyenji pleaded.

The Tourism commissioner, who reeled out the many strides of the governor to promote tourism in the state, identified the massive road construction efforts as a major boost for the industry.

“The massive road infrastructure projects of the governor will no doubt help promote tourism. You all know that with good road network, it will be easy to access the numerous tourism sites we have in the state and you know we have quite a number of them.

“Also, with the roads well done, travel tourism will be a delight in the state,” he said.

He also spoke of the Solution Fun City, being developed in the State Capital City of Awka.

According to him, the state governor has awarded the contract and in the next one year, there will be visible ground would have been achieved on the project site.

“The fun city will bring about a country club for the first time in the state, where people can relax and recreate. There will also be a mini golf course, lawn tennis court, table tennis court, a cinema and many other facilities.

“The government wants to return Anambra to its pole position in the Nollywood, tourism and entertainment industry.

“That is why we encourage Ndi Anambra in the movie and entertainment industry to come home. My ministry will help facilitate what they are doing,” he said.

Onyenji revealed that his Ministry has developed plans and will soon commence the training of young people and even the aged in all aspects of the movie and entertainment industry.

He also disclosed that in March this year, about 5 tourism centres have been recognized by the state government as national heritage sites.

According to him, efforts are in place to given them the befitting attention they deserve.

