Telecommunications Operators Continue 3G Shutdown Across Europe, Plan for 2030 Dismantling Set

In a significant development within the telecommunications industry, 22 operators have successfully completed the shutdown of their 3G networks, while another 41 operators have announced plans to dismantle their 3G technology by 2030. These findings were captured by GSMA Intelligence’s Spectrum Navigator, highlighting that the majority of these operators are based in Europe.

According to Radhika Gupta, GSMA Senior Director and Head of Data Acquisition, many European operators are prioritizing the switch-off of 3G over 2G due to its perceived low impact on customer experience. Additionally, various public services, such as utilities and emergency networks, continue to rely on the previous generation of technology.

The decision to end 3G poses several challenges for operators, as noted by Gupta. These include barriers to customer upgrades due to inadequate handsets or coverage issues, costs associated with sunsetting and upgrading existing infrastructure, and the need to provide alternative options like local and international VoLTE (Voice over LTE) services.

When questioned about the drivers and challenges of shutting down 3G, major providers in Europe emphasized the importance of energy savings and resource reuse. They also highlighted the need to ensure support for vulnerable customers, ensuring that no one is left disconnected during the transition.

One prominent example of an operator that has already discontinued 3G is Deutsche Telekom. Axel Burkart, the operator’s program manager for the project, stated that the primary driver behind the shutdown was to optimize the use of spectrum assets. Modern technologies such as LTE and 5G offer significant advantages over the older 3G/UMTS network, providing faster speeds and accommodating a larger customer base simultaneously.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer of UK operator BT, highlighted the high energy consumption of their nationwide 3G network despite declining usage. He estimated that 3G data usage accounted for less than 0.6% of all downloaded data on the EE network and only 7% of voice traffic, representing a 73% decrease since January 2020. By switching off 3G, BT aims to save energy equivalent to fully charging four billion smartphones.

BT plans to commence the nationwide sunset of 3G in early 2024, starting with a localized pilot in the English town of Warrington. Similarly, Orange, another major telecom operator, expressed its conviction that stacking multiple generations of mobile technologies is unsustainable. Orange plans to end 3G service in Slovakia later this year, followed by Poland and Belgium. Luxembourg, Romania, and Spain are expected to complete the sunsetting of 3G by the end of 2025.

In contrast to the European trend, South Africa has announced plans to switch off its 2G network in mid-2024 and 3G by March 2025. However, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Technical Officer, Mohammed Rufai, revealed that the company is not rushing to shut down 2G and 3G networks following the deployment of its 5G network. Rufai explained that many Nigerians still rely on 2G and 3G devices, and it is crucial to maintain these technologies to cater to their needs. Additionally, the 3G spectrum can be repurposed to provide 4G and 5G services once 3G is eventually phased out.

Rufai disclosed that 90% of Nigeria’s population has 2G technology, with over 83% covered by 3G and more than 79% covered by 4G. While investing in newer technologies, MTN Nigeria aims to ensure that the needs of all subscribers are met, taking into account device availability and readiness for higher technologies.

The move toward dismantling 3G networks signifies a significant shift within the telecommunications industry as operators prioritize newer technologies and seek to optimize their resources while ensuring a smooth transition for customers and support for those still reliant on older devices.