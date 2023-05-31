How Teddy Asked His Wife To Marry Him:

The reality star discussed how, despite their fair share of ups and downs, he realized Bambam was his soulmate in a recent episode of media personality Nedu’s podcast. (The Honest Bunch)

Many were shocked when he confessed that they had not spoken for two weeks before the proposal and that their marriage appeared to be in danger.

Teddy A gained understanding and realized the extent of his love for Bambam after having a heart-to-heart with his brother in the US.

He came up with a strategy to pop the question to her in the most memorable way after finding his motivation again.

Teddy A made up a narrative about the governor asking for her presence along with others in order to deceive Bambam’s manager and personal assistant. Bambam had no idea that this was all a part of Teddy A’s grand scheme.

She had not spoken to her beloved Teddy A in two weeks when she arrived home and was greeted with an impassioned proposal.

How they Met:

They were initially housemates at BIG BROTHER HOUSE, but as their time in the home got longer, their friendship grew stronger. Teddy A and Bam Bam made the decision to keep dating outside of the house. And the loved couple never show their love for each other. They are blessed with two girls, Maya and Zendaya.

