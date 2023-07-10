Technology Innovations That Significantly Impact Online Casino Gaming

Online casinos have grown immensely over the years. More sites provide mobile apps and casino games become more immersive. However, technologies that everyone uses also improve at a significant speed.

To follow the growth of tech, online casinos have followed the trend and launched new features through the innovation of technology. Here are some tech innovations that have significantly impacted the online gaming industry.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology makes it possible for consumers to transact with a casino safely. Casinos must provide reliable payment gateways for their consumers to help build trust. Most started accepting virtual currencies, like cryptocurrencies, for safety and anonymity. Blockchain technology helps keep the data transparent, anonymous, decentralised, and low transaction fees.

Artificial Intelligence

The use of AI has been spreading like wildfire. It can’t execute its jobs as perfectly as humans, but AI can benefit casinos. The best example of AI use in an online casino is for the customer support feature. Humans may take time to handle many requests, but AI can handle multiple queries simultaneously.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

AI use also ties in with the introduction of VR (Virtual Reality) casinos. Players can bet online through the newly developed VR tech which gives them the experience much like the one in a land-based casino. With the addition of the VR headset, players can interact with the casino ‘staff.

On the other hand, casinos use AR technology to help enhance the game’s visual aspects. AR can create 3D versions of the games and allow players to move around while in-game. It adds sound effects or virtual lobbies where players can meet other players while waiting for their turn to play.

Virtual and Augmented Reality technology for casino use is still developing, but it’s a promising start. The equipment can be costly, but for those looking for an immersive experience, VR and AR are the closest solution technology can currently give.

Live Games

The simpler version of VR casinos is live dealer games, which are featured in quite a number of casinos. It’s one of the earlier technological improvements in online casinos, offering the first interactive and live virtual casino. There has been a lot of design improvement in live dealer games, along with game variations and features.

Game developers have made quite an improvement by creating a unique studio to stream the game. Likewise, they have invested in cameras that are of good quality, thus bringing clear graphics to the users.

