Awka

It was an event that elicited emotions as items worth millions of naira were on Monday, distributed to wives of Policemen who were killed in Anambra State by gunmen.

Tears flowed uncontrollably at the Police headquarters in Amawbia, where the event was held, as the Police Officer’s Wife’s Association POWA in Anambra State, led by its Chairperson, and wife of the Anambra Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ikemi Echeng distributed the items.

The items included food items and empowerment equipment, which were given to 53 police officers’ widows and their children.

They included cartons of tomatoes, confectioneries, noodles, yoghurts, detergents, bags of rice, toiletries, salts, beans, drinks, and sewing machines.

Distributing the items, Mrs. Echeng, said over one hundred widows, who lost their husbands while in active service would benefit from the gesture.

She explained that the items were just to support the widows in the face of the prevailing economic situation.

“We all know the situation of the country and the hardship couples face in fending for their families.

“Imagine now, the plight of these women who have become single parents, not by choice but because of the circumstances they found themselves in due to the death of their husbands.

“It is in consideration of the sufferings of these widows that we decided to extend this largesse to them, to tell them that they are not alone.

“Many of the widows have become automatic bread winners struggling to feed their children and we cannot as Police officers, abandon them to their fate,” she noted.

Echeng commended the women for allowing their husbands give their all to the society, adding that it was their responsibility to assist them by making sure that they were comfortable.

“For the sacrifices your husbands have made for the security of this country, we owe a great deal of support to you for allowing your husbands serve.

“You are not alone and that we can assure you,” she said.

One of the widows who benefitted from the gesture, Mrs. Pauline Ajibo, prayed for God’s blessings upon the benefactors, adding that the items would go a long way in alleviating their burdens as widows.

Mrs. Blessing Emmanuel, who received a Sewing Machine and food items, in tears, wished that her husband was alive.

While sobbing, she said that the intervention would reduce her sufferings and those of others, while thanking POWA for such gesture.

“I don’t know how to express my gratitude to POWA for this gesture.

“At some point, it was as if I have been abandoned with my children and life was so tough for us.

“Today, this is a sort of consolation that my husband did not die in vain serving his fatherland.

“This largesse will go along way in supporting what I am doing to put food on the table for my family,” she said.