Tears as Parents lose 37 Fraudsters to prison in Ibadan

Tears as Parents lose 37 Fraudsters to prison in Ibada

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested thirty-seven (37) suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects are Ibrahim Adewale Adegoke, Echeta Chidi Oluwabe, Adeyinka Oladaide Monsuru, Adedeji Mojeed Adewusi, Uzuh Samuel Friday, Ibrahim Aliu Olaide, Babatunde Ayomide Yinus, Rahaman Idris, Adeniji Eniade Ebelizer, Segun Bamidele, Ifemade Haruna, Adeyinka Kola Michael, Adewusi Taiwo Femi, Oyewo Ayomide Solomon, Adebayo Okikioluwa Adeoye, Abiodun Olamijulo Kayode, Collin Ayomide Oyelakin, Babatunde Oluwasegun and Mathew Emmanuel Ogina.

Others include Echeta Chinedu Junior, Babatunde Abdulmajeed, Badejo Adefemi Emmanuel, Musa Ayinde Olorunisola, Olumoroti Ayobami Segun, Adebayo Isiaka Olajide, Omobolaji Abiola Quwam, Ademola Qodir Alabi, Akinbode Adedolapo Joshua, Evwiekpoamare Tivere Jackson, Oparinde Sheriff Funso, Olatunbosun Stephen, Samuel Ayodeji Mayokun, Wemimo Adebare Sodiq, Oluwole David Dare, Segun Ajewole Abraham, Ajayi Elijah Oladimeji and Gbadegesin Nurudeen Opeyemi.

They were arrested at Ologolo Estate and Omi-ado areas of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic cars, one motorcycle, several mobile phones and laptops, among others.

They will be charged to court once investigations are concluded, the commission said.

