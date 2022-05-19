TAP raises N61 million to help 7,272 families

With the help of 11 implementing partners, The Aggregator Platform (TAP), an initiative conceived and powered by Oando Plc employees, has raised over N61 million to benefit 36,375 people in 7,272 families across 30 neighbourhoods in Lagos.

TAP, also known as the #HumansofOando, has accomplished this in the two years since it was founded.

TAP was established in April 2020, at the height of COVID-19, as a short-term response to the rising rate of famine in Nigeria, exacerbated by the pandemic.

Despite the financial donations and efforts made by the public and corporate sectors, as well as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), there is still a big gap between people who are in desperate need and those who are eventually reached and fed, according to Oando staff.

To commemorate their second anniversary, the #HumansofOando went above and above by actively participating in a food drive. On April 30, they volunteered to help deliver food to impoverished families in Ilasan Community, Lekki, in collaboration with the organization Abraham’s Tent.

An Oando employee, Ibukun Opeodu, spoke at the commemoration of its anniversary in Lagos, saying that in a world of immense money and resources, where enough food is produced to feed everyone on the planet, it is unconscionable that millions of people continue to suffer from hunger.

Opeodu, who is also the Investor Relations Manager at Oando Plc, stated that Nigeria is currently the world’s poorest country. People are suffering acute food insecurity and approaching famine as a result of the country’s inflation and hunger rate.

“As a result, when TAP was conceived, actively participating in it was a no-brainer for me. I’m happy of all of Oando’s Humans for bringing this program into its second year, and I’m looking forward to many more years of making a difference. The hope is that more well-intentioned Nigerians will follow suit and, together, we can eradicate hunger.”

“I commend the Humans of Oando for sustaining this effort thus far, especially in a hard environment like ours,” Dayo Ali, an Oando Events, Branding, and Sponsorship Analyst and TAP Volunteer, remarked. This project couldn’t have happened at a better time (during the COVID-19 pandemic), and I’m delighted I was a part of it. In addition to donating, I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in the April 30 meal outreach.

“We all want a country that is peaceful and successful. This, however, is impossible when more than half of the population is hungry. I don’t take my advantages for granted, and via TAP, I’m paying it forward. Mother Theresa’s quote is my message to everyone today. She claimed that I never consider the masses to be my responsibility. I examine each individual. At any given time, I can only love one person. At a time, I can only feed one person.”

