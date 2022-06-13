Monday, June 13, 2022
Tanker Inferno: Okowa lauds driver for heroism

Merit Ugolo

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commended Mr Ejiro Otarigho, driver of the petroleum truck that exploded at Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, on Saturday, for his uncommon heroism that averted a major disaster.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said that the bravery and patriotism-propelled risk taken by Agbarho-born driver saved what may have resulted in collosal loss of lives and property.

He expressed deep appreciation to Otarigho for the discretion he applied in steering the already burning truck, laden with petroleum product, away from a densely populated area, at the risk of his life, describing his valour as “amazing”.

According to Okowa, this act of bravery and compassion in today’s Nigeria is without equivocation, worthy of commendation and emulation.

“Yesterday, a tanker laden with diesel caught fire at Agbarho community, but for the uncommon bravery and heroism exhibited by the driver, Mr Ejiro Otarigho, a lot of houses and probably lives,vwould have been lost to the inferno.

“We were delighted to hear of the gallantry of the driver who took the initiative and risk to drive the tanker away from densely populated area to a secluded area before the tanker finally exploded.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commend Mr Otarigho what our God Almighty used him to do on that day – saving lives and property by his heroic action.

“In a country plagued by challenges of varying dimensions, such acts of bravery are commendable and worthy of emulation.

“As a government, we thank Mr Otarigho for this great act of putting the lives of others first before his and we thank God for saving him from the inferno.

“We are proud of you and we urge other Deltans and Nigerians to emulate your heroics acts in all their activities,” Okowa stated.

