Tambuwal condoles victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi , donates 30 million

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Thursday donated N30m to the victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi State.

Tambuwal announced the donation in Birnin Kebbi when he led a high powered delegation to Government House Birnin Kebbi to condole with the people and Government of Kebbi State on the recent bandits’ attacks in Zuru Emirate that resulted in the deaths of some vigilantes.

The visit, he said, was also to commiserate the people and government of the state on the ambush laid by bandits on the convoy of the Deputy Governor.

“There were also other similar incidents that occured in the state. So, we are here to condole each other.

“We are here to fervently pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased, as well as the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

“We also need to collectively pray for Divine end to the security challenges in the North West and Nigeria,in general,” he added.

Tambuwal urged the people to continue to cooperate with security agencies, as well as complement the efforts of the federal and state governments to combat the menace.

He described the the bandits as evil doers who are bent on causing destruction of lives and properties.

Tambuwal called for unified and concerted effort to defeat them.

Responding, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State also commiserated with Tambuwal, saying, ” it is one family, whatever affects one, affects all.

“So, an attack on one, is an attack on all and we should collectively put all hands on deck to combat the security challenges.”

Bagudu also lamented all the banditry attacks, saying, “we are expressing our condolences on such ferocious attacks where people tragically lost their lives.”

He said that such attacks included the one that the Deputy Governor was “gallantly involved recently.”

Bagudu decried that security challenges are as very frustrating, as such, they require the maximum cooperation of all.

He said, “we should avoid the politicization, ethnicization and religionalization of security challenges.

“We should continue to acknowledge the sacrifices of the security agents and vigilantes, and sustain support to them.”