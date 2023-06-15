Tallest man in Nigeria passes away after a protracted illness…

Afeez Agoro, who had a remarkable height of 7 feet 4 inches, passed away at age 47.

The tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Oladimeji Agoro, a Nigerian actor and model, unfortunately died after a protracted illness.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the actor was reportedly hurriedly rushed to the hospital; nevertheless, despite medical interventions, he passed away due to complications associated with his condition.

His demise is a tragic blow to his loved ones, close friends, and admirers who attentively followed his journey.

Agoro made a request for financial aid on May 14, 2023, asking for $5 million to receive treatment for his persistent hip arthritis.

The money was intended to pay for the necessary surgery to replace the ball and socket joint as well as the subsequent rehabilitation.

Agoro, who first became aware of his ailment, Acromegaly, also known as gigantism, at the age of 19, thought that the kindness of others would allow him to get the urgently needed medical attention.

Tragically, his disease worsened despite the assistance and support from the community.

After experiencing unforeseen issues, the tall icon passed away at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on the evening of June 14, 2023.

Agoro was reportedly confined to his bed for several months before his sad death.

We offer Afeez Oladimeji Agoro’s family and friends our sincere condolences during this terribly trying time.

May his soul rest in peace forever.

