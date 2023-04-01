“My relatives have gone away; my closest friends have forgotten me.”—Job 19:14 NIV.

Job had been popular and successful, considered “the greatest man” in his part of the world. Then, everything changed. His family was attacked. His flocks were burned. A mighty wind swept in, and his house collapsed (Job 1:1–19). Job himself experienced sickness and sores.

The impact was dramatic. Three friends came initially to comfort him. Facing this crisis, Job needed support and encouragement. Instead, he felt criticized and wounded. His friends proved to be “undependable” and of “no help.” Job felt “forgotten” (Job 6:13–21).

Job’s story reminds us how easy it can be to criticize and focus on what we think are the mistakes people have made. We can forget their contributions and needs.

Many people feel taken for granted and overlooked. Who are they? The sick. The elderly. The poor. The pioneers who blazed new trails but find themselves neglected and ignored, their contributions forgotten.

The Bible reminds us how easily we can take others for granted. We must be careful not to neglect other believers and the needy (Hebrews 13:16). We’re to remember those who have been leaders (Hebrews 13:7) and those who have ministered to us and been our mentors (Deuteronomy 12:19).

Ask God to search your heart and see if there are people you are taking for granted or who are in need. Honor and remember them today. Be grateful and minister out of a heart filled with God’s love.

*Reflection Question:*

Who can you show thankfulness and honor to this week?

*Prayer*

Father, show me if there are people I am taking for granted. Help me to show gratitude and honor to others. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Job 19