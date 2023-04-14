The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday, charged students of Judeen International School to join the fight against economic and financial crimes to secure their future and that of the country.

Bawa who spoke through ACE II. Zainab Sani Ahmed, Head of Public Affairs, Kaduna Zonal Command, at the inauguration of the EFCC Integrity Club in the school, reminded them that the country’s future lies in their hands.

He urged them to be honest and work hard, adding that integrity is the greatest virtue that can help them achieve their dreams.

He further said that the Commission was inviting them to join the Integrity Club to lend a hand in helping to build a better society where there is respect for law and order, and the right things are always done.

ASE I. Prince Okorie, a staff of Kaduna Zonal Command while also enlightening the students on the work of EFCC encouraged them to shun all forms of corrupt practices especially exam malpractice, internet fraud or any other form of corruption, which could jeopardize their future.

Responding, the lead teacher of the School, Mr. Danjuma Olukoya and the Leader of Forum for Cities in Transition, Ishaq Felix, thanked the Commission for the good works it has being carrying out and appreciated the Executive Chairman for catching them young as it is the right way to fighting corruption.