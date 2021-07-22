Take Ownership Of Your Security, Lagos Tells Residents

219 views | Francis Azuka | July 22, 2021
The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, Prince (Dr.) Ifalade Oyekan has called on Lagos State residents to take ownership of their security, which he described as the essence of Community Policing.
Prince Oyekan made the call while presenting gift items to the family of a mentally challenged woman, who was recently delivered of a set of twins at Okokomaiko in Oto-Awori LCDA in Badagry Division of Lagos State.
He said, “When the news broke via the social media, our Agency was invited to ascertain the veracity of the story as many of such stories in the past have been found to be untrue and in some cases fraudulent”.
”Through our grassroots surveillance mechanisms spearheaded by the Intelligence Department, we were able to trace the family of the woman to their abode and verify the whereabouts of the mother and children within few days”, he added.
Prince Ifalade reiterated the strength of Community Policing which revolves around the people.
His words: “I want to advise Lagosians to say something when they see or hear something. That is the only way we can contribute to securing the State and assist the Lagos State Government, ably led by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to achieve the Greater Lagos vision as clearly enumerated in the sixth Pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda”.
The family, represented by the younger brother to the mother of the twins, Mr. Sola Ademola, was presented with a bag of rice and a ram donated by an Islamic cleric and Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Imam Hakeem Kosoko, while the sum of N50,000 was donated by Mr. Gbolahan Odusanya of the ‘Iyen na Nice’ blog fame on behalf of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Tayo Ayinde.
Odusanya also announced that pending the decision of the Lagos State Government Agency responsible for taking care of the children, a monthly payment of N20,000 will be given to Ademola, who is saddled with the responsibility of caring for the children.
