By Francis Francis

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to be change agents and take ownership of the war against economic and financial crimes, in order to save the nation from its damaging effects.

He gave the charge on Thursday in a lecture entitled “EFCC And The Role of Youth in Curbing Corruption” for members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream II, at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Bawa, whose sensitisation lecture was delivered by an Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Ayodele Babatunde, Head, Public Affairs Department of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission admonished the youth to resist the temptation of being lured into cybercrimes warning that the end could be “perilous and shameful”.

Also speaking through Aliyu Bako Doma, Head, Foreign Exchange Malpractice Section, Port Harcourt Command at the National Youths Service Corps Orientation Camp at Nonwa-gbam, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State, the EFCC boss urged the Corps members to “become Anti-Corruption Ambassadors and role model in your respective areas of primary assignments”.

“Your energy can be harnessed for the good of the public by being a whistleblower in your respective places of primary assignments. The youths must not be mere public spectators in the anti-graft campaign, rather, they should be responsible soldiers chanting loud songs against corruption”, he said.

At the Edo State Orientation Camp in Okada, Bawa who was represented by Williams Oseghale, Head of Public Affairs, Benin Zonal Command urged the Corps members to embrace hard work as there was no shortcut to wealth and fame. “The fact that the rate of unemployment is high should not be an excuse to resort to crime. Acts of criminality might deliver wealth in the short term but ultimately there will be misery and gnashing of teeth.”

He admonished the youth corps members to be more resourceful and forward looking. “The internet does not necessarily have to be an avenue to impersonate, manipulate or fabricate lies to defraud others. Let the youths begin to use the internet for socially desirable things, like offering digital solutions to the needs of industries, homes, government and other engagement of life,” he said.

Superintendent of the EFCC SE Ngoundu Nguetar, who delivered the Executive Chairman’s message at Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Keffi, Nasarawa State reiterated the need for Corps members to join hands with the EFCC in fighting economic and financial crimes. He encouraged the Corps members to embrace integrity and report all corrupt practices to law enforcement agencies.

The Chairman appreciated the leadership of the NYSC for giving the Commission the opportunity to interact with the Corps members on the role they can play in curbing the menace of corruption and sued for greater collaboration for lasting impact.