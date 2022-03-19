Take ownership of the fight against corruption, ICPC tells Katsina Students

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged the students of Government College, Katsina to be above board and take the ownership of the fight against Corruption for the betterment of their future and the country.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), ICPC Katsina State Office, Mr. M. Wala who was represented by Sani Tukur Tarauni of the Public Enlightenment and Education Unit, made the charge recently during a lecture held at the main hall of the College tittled “Effects and Fight Against Corruption from the Grassroot: Focus on Students”.

Mr. Wala said it is important for them to join the fight against Corruption being the major stakeholders in the war against corruption, adding that the future of the country can be guaranteed if Nigerian youths can own the fight against corruption.

He also urged the students to imbibe Strong moral values and promote integrity consciousness and shun corruption wherever they may find themselves.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Principal of the College Alhaji Idris Yusuf Tsagem who was represented by the school’s Senior Master, Malam Ladan Adamu Jumba, expressed his appreciation to the commission for organizing the long-awaited program.

Malam Jumba further called on the ICPC to provide the College with relevant Anti-Corruption and integrity reading materials for the benefit of the students in an effort to “Catch Them Young”.

Similarly in his remarks, the representative of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Katsina State Alhaji Kabir Abdulsalam congratulated the students of the College for being part of such befitting and timely program.

The Sensitization Program was concluded with a drama presentation by NYSC CDS Group Members on the consequences of Corruption Themed “A Path to Educational Failure”.