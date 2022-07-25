Former Manchester United defender and now sport analyst has advised De Jong to seek a legal action against what seems to be an unfair treatment the Dutch player had suffered since Manchester United picked interest in him, so as to reunite him with Ten Hag. According to multiple sources, Barcelona are owing Frankie De Jong €20m wages in spite of which the 25-year-old has decided to remain with Catalan club.

It was believed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, De Jong accepted that his wages be used to help Barcelona with their financial crisis. What the Dutch player now gets in return is cruel.

Barcelona who are currently running above the set standard spending by La Liga are still busy making additions, they have recruited 4 players, Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphina.

A lot of questions have been asked on how this was possible for Barcelona despite having millions of debt to clear.

And United great, Neville, believes that De Jong should consider taking Barcelona to court over their failure to pay him the wages he deferred to help the club.

He tweeted: “De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!

“A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach.”

He also called upon FIFPRO, the representative organization for professional footballers, to act against what Neville calls “bullying.”