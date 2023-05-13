Taiwo Awoniyi’s brace earns Nottingham Forest a point away at Chelsea

Chelsea’s struggles continue as they fell to another disappointing game at Stamford Bridge against Nottingham Forest, who are battling to survive relegation. Frank Lampard has only secured a win in his last seven games since returning to the club as a caretaker.

Taiwo Awoniyi fired Nottingham Forest to an early lead at Stamford Bridge. Raheem Sterling equalized for Chelsea in the 51st minute and added another just after seven minutes, just as Chelsea fans were about celebrating their club’s come back, Taiwo Awoniyi hit his second for Forest in the 62nd minutes helping Forest with a point at Stamford Bridge.

Nottingham Forest, though not saved yet have been able to pull out from the danger zone with 34 points amassed.