Taiwo’s only goal last night fired Nottingham Forest to an important three points and a push out from the relegation zone. Taiwo’s 27th minute strike at St. Mary’s Stadium, has moved Forest to 15th place on the log with 17 points. The 25-year-old Nigerian forward was voted Forest best player of the match against Chelsea in the previous Premier League game.

This season, he has scored 4 goals in his 16 appearances for Nottingham Forest. Super Eagles teammate Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitution for Forest last night.

Joel Aribo who came on as a substitute for Lavia in the 64th minutes was also involved in the encounter for Southampton.

Unfortunately, the loss has demoted the Saints to the 20th spot in the Premier League table.

“What God cannot do, does not exist! Three points on the road! Thank you to the travelling fans for your massive support. We keep on fighting Reds”