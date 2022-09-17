Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his second goal of the season for Nottingham Forest to give them a 1-0 lead in the first half. Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennan Johnson and Sam Surridge are the only Forest players to have scored two goals. Dennis Emmanuel has struggled with playing time since arriving from relegated Watford, featuring just 2 minutes last night. He was also among the 21 summer signings the club made in the just concluded transfer window.

Tosin Aderabioyo who is yet to switch allegiance to Nigeria was in action for Fulham in their 2-3 victory against Nottingham Forest.

After the Victory, Tosin took to his Facebook to say:

“WHAT A FEELING!

Buzzing to get my first Premier League goal.

The momentum rolled in our favour after that, for a big 3 points away from home. Safe trip home to the fans. You were top tonight!”

Match Analysis:

Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 11th minute to fire Forest to an early lead against their visitors. Just 9 minutes into the second half, Tosin Adarabioyo levelled the game at 1-1. 3 minutes later Palhinha hit the target for the visitor to give them the lead, 3 minutes again Reed made it 3-1 for the visitors. O’Brien reduced the goal’s deficit to 2-3 by scoring late.

Despite spending high on the transfer window, Nottingham Forest has lost their last four Premier League games to Manchester City, Tottenham, Bournemouth, and Fulham. They currently sit on the 19th spot on the log.