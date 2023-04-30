Health officials in Malaysia and Taiwan said they had detected ethylene oxide, a compound, in Indomie’s “special chicken” flavor noodles, according to a report from CNN.

Ethylene oxide is a colourless, odourless gas that is used to sterilise medical devices and spices and has been associated as a cancer causing chemical.

The ministry of health in Malaysia said it had examined 36 samples of instant noodles from different brands since 2022 and found that 11 samples contained ethylene oxide.

The ministry said it had taken enforcement actions and recalled the affected products. It is unclear if other brands were implicated.

The development came hours after the department of health in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, said it detected ethylene oxide in two types of instant noodles, including the Indomie chicken flavor, following random inspections.

“The detection of ethylene oxide in the product did not comply with [standards],” the department said in a statement.

“Businesses have been ordered to immediately remove them from their shelves.”

Nigeria is one of the highest consumers of the Indomie instant noodles.