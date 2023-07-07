Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » Tacha is ecstatic for being acknowledged by Forbes

Tacha is ecstatic for being acknowledged by Forbes

Tacha Forbes

Tacha Akide, a former BBNaija “Pepper Dem” housemate, is thrilled about her new accomplishment as she gets included in an article for the prominent international media organization, Forbes.

The reality actress rushed to Instagram to share the good news after being recognized by the renowned American magazine since she was unable to contain her excitement.

Tacha made reference to her brief conversation with a Forbes publisher as she expressed her happiness and thanks for the company’s acknowledgment.

The article “‘Bridging The Gap To Music’: The Influence And Reach Of Nigeria’s TikTok Stars” emphasized the influence of celebrities like Tacha on the TikTok social media platform.

Natacha Akide expressed the occasion on her page, writing;

“Your Girl is on Forbes!!! Earlier this year I HAD the opportunity to ask with @peace_hy on the success story of @tikkoknigeria in Nigeria.”

Tacha has demonstrated that you can always make the best of a bad situation ever since she left the big brother house following her untimely elimination from the competition. This is only one of many accomplishments she has to her name.

