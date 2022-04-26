Table Shaker urges Nigerian Youths to stop “Oiling”

For many Nigerian men who cannot do without “oiling,” the words of Reno Omokri could be interpreted as hate speech.

In a post on Facebook, Omokri called on young men to stop chasing women and make success their focus. He explained that once a man achieves success, women will run after him.

The former presidential aide went further to counsel young people to desist from fornication.

He wrote:

Dear young men,

Women are not scarce. There are 3.9 billion of them on Earth. What is scarce is success. Stop chasing what is in excess and start chasing what will bring you success. Once you achieve success, you will be a magnet for what other men are chasing!

Sleeping with girls you are not married to is no achievement. Even dogs sleep with female dogs. The real achievement is making something out of yourself. Let that be your goal, not fornication. Succeed and marriageable women will look for you!

