Table Shaker, Omokri Breaks Table On Buhari’s Head

Francis Azuka | August 2, 2021
Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has again knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as Religious Extremism on the part of the President.
The former presidential aide, on Facebook, averred that the President’s actions and in-actions have shown that he is not waging war against corruption but fighting for domination.
Omokri wrote:
Buhari protects Pantami
Buhari protects Nasir Danu
Buhari protects Babachir
Buhari protects Magu
Buhari protects Gandollar
Buhari protects Abba Kyari
Buhari protects repentant Boko Haram
But the same Buhari prosecutes Kanu
And the same Buhari persecutes Igboho
Buhari is not fighting corruption. He is fighting for domination. Domination for his religion and region.
