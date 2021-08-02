Monday, August 02, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Table Shaker, Omokri Breaks Table On Buhari’s Head

229 views | Francis Azuka | August 2, 2021

Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has again knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as Religious Extremism on the part of the President.

The former presidential aide, on Facebook, averred that the President’s actions and in-actions have shown that he is not waging war against corruption but fighting for domination.

Omokri wrote:

Buhari protects Pantami

Buhari protects Nasir Danu

Buhari protects Babachir

Buhari protects Magu

Buhari protects Gandollar

Buhari protects Abba Kyari

Buhari protects repentant Boko Haram

But the same Buhari prosecutes Kanu

And the same Buhari persecutes Igboho

Buhari is not fighting corruption. He is fighting for domination. Domination for his religion and region.

#TableShaker

 

