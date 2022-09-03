“I have been the LORD your God since the land of Egypt … I have also spoken to the prophets, and I provided many visions, and through the prophets, I spoke in parables.” – Hosea 12:9-10 NASB

As God’s people faced renewed problems, He reminded them of His longstanding relationship with them. They recalled how He led them out of bondage in Egypt, provided for them in the wilderness, and gave them His Word.

Through Hosea, God reminded the Israelites that He still was speaking to them. He continued to call prophets to guide them and provide fresh revelation. Through many visions, He reminded them of His presence, His Word, and His plans. He encouraged them to seek Him and cry out for His wisdom.

Some words God spoke were direct, but He reminded them that He also spoke in “parables.” The Hebrew word used here can also be translated as symbols. God was saying that He may use word pictures to speak to us. This method helps us understand world events and His prophetic vision. We see this same commitment in the ministry of Jesus, who did not speak “without a parable” (Matthew 13:34).

God speaks in many ways. He speaks through His anointed servants and His Spirit. By doing so, He guides us, teaches us, and corrects us. He still speaks through symbols, parables, dreams, and visions.

It remains important to base our lives on His Word. We must make the Bible the standard by which everything is compared, so its principles provide our foundation.

Let Him speak to you. Make sure you have ears to hear.

*Reflection Question:*

Through what means has God guided you previously?

*Prayer*

Father, help me understand more of Your Word. Give me discernment. Fill me with Your Spirit. Speak to me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Hosea 12