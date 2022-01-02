The family of the late Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni has released autopsy reports, which shows that the late 12-year-old died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.”

Late Sylvester Oromoni had died under controversial circumstances in November 2021 after he was reportedly bullied by five schoolmates who tried to lure him into cultism.

The incident had sparked outrage from concerned Nigerians who demanded justice for the 12-year-old boy.

However, an autopsy released to the public on Saturday by Clement Vhriterhire, a Consultant Pathologist at the Central Hospital in Warri, Delta State said the child had acute lung injury, cerebral edema and sustained bruised flanks/back.

The report also revealed that the boy had scalded “upper lip and gastric erosion.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command had granted bail to the minors and housemasters indicted in the case.