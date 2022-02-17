Sweet Words

‘Then he said to me, “Son of man, eat this scroll I am giving you and fill your stomach with it.” So I ate it, and it tasted as sweet as honey in my mouth.’ Ezekiel 3:3 (NIV).

We often think that laws, precepts and commands are dry, dusty, and irrelevant rules that keep us from having fun. But this is not so. God’s words revive us, make us wise, give joy to our heart, light to our eyes, warn us and reward us. In essence, they are like sweet honey that is delicious to savor and satisfying enough to fill us. God’s laws are guidelines that offer a light upon the path for our feet and illuminate our hearts and minds to know the right direction in which to travel.

Ezekiel ate God’s message (literally) and found this spiritual food not only good for himself, but also as sweet as honey, bringing joy and delight to the heart (Jeremiah 15:16). When we digest God’s word every day we will find that it not only makes us stronger in our faith, but also its wisdom will sweeten our daily life.

We need to digest His Word often to enjoy the benefits it brings. We cannot afford to give Scripture just a cursory glance, and why would we want to when there is such joy and sweet delight waiting to be savored in it?

Prayer:

‘Dear Lord, thank you for your precious words which fill me with joy and delight. Show me how I can share them with those who need encouragement today.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Ezekiel ate and then shared. God said to him, “Son of man, go now to the house of Israel and speak my words to them.” (Ezekiel 3:4). Our instructions are no different. After we have enjoyed the sweetness of God’s word, we are to share its content with others, so they too can savor its goodness.

Where is God presenting opportunity for us to share His words with others? Consider what words from Scripture might bring sweet encouragement and hope to those who are hurting, confused or lonely. Let the Spirit guide our words so that others may also taste and see that the Lord is good.

Be Greatly Blessed!