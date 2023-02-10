The Ogun State Police Command has revealed that all suspects involved in the New Year’s Eve murder of a former Central Bank of Nigeria official, Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife and son have been arrested.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Oyeyemi Bola, made this known on Tuesday in a brief statement on Twitter.

He wrote, “All the suspects involved in the killing of the Fatinoye couple and their son on New year’s eve in Abeokuta have been arrested.”

It was reported that a catastrophe struck in the Ibara area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, on New Year’s Eve when Kehinde and his wife Bukola, were murdered and burnt beyond recognition in their residence in Abeokuta.

The son of deceased was reportedly taken away by the suspected assassins who set the house on fire.

It was gathered that the couple were murdered in their private residence in Abeokuta shortly after returning from a New Year crossover church service.

Their remains were later packed by policemen and health officials who visited the scene.

Meanwhile, following a massive outcry and intervention of the Ogun State Governor, Otunba Dapo Abiodun. A manhunt was commenced.

It was later reported that some suspects were arrested and one of them had escaped from police custody in January.

But assuring that all suspects have been apprehended and are in police custody, the state PRO took to his Twitter handle to announce that all suspects involved in the gruesome murder had been arrested.

A tweet that was later retweeted by the Lagos State Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin.

10 total views, 10 views today