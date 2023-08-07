Suspected “Yahoo boy” with human parts arrested by police in Ondo

The police in Ondo State have arrested one 24-year-old man, Franklin Akinyosoye, after finding human parts in his possession.

The incident happened at Elewuro area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West local government area.

Authorities found a human skull and other parts inside the rented room of the suspected Yahoo boy, in a black sack.

According to The Nation, the children of the landlord discovered the sack with suspicious contents and reported it to their father, who later called in the police.

Ondo Police spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident, said investigation has commenced.