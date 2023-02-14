A yet-to-be-identified man, suspected to be an armed robber, was, on Tuesday, captured and set ablaze by angry mob in Anambra State.

Although The News Chronicle could not ascertain the authenticity and the date of the jungle justice, it was gathered that the incident happened near building materials market Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending online, which shows the fire-engulfed suspect as he stood from the spot he was lighted, strugglingly running around and calling for help.

Many onlookers including bus drivers were avoiding him from coming closer to them, to avoid giving them a share of the raging fire.

After a short while of his struggle, some of the youths who lighted him ended up the whole drama by pushing him down to the spot, decapacitating him and also throwing up more tyres on him, while many others at the scene watched and videoed him, as gradually burnt to his last breath.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu told our reporter that the Command is calling on the members of the public who has detailed information about the incident to avail same to the Command, to enable it embark on an investigation.

He said, “Following the emergence of a disturbing video showing a man set ablaze by some yet unidentified persons which are alleged it happened in Anambra state, the Police Command wishes to call on anyone who knows the date, time and area the incident occurred, to avail, the Command with information to enable us to embark on an investigation to ascertain what transpired.

“Given the above, the Police Command is constrained to make further comments, please.”