Suspected members of a dreaded cult group have kidnapped and gang-raped to death a mother of two identified as Mrs. Chigbewejim Steward, in her community Abarikpo in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The suspected cult members allegedly belonging to the Iceland cult were said to have abducted the woman, a pastor’s wife in the wee hours of Sunday and a few hours later reportedly gang-raped her to death.

It was gathered that her lifeless body was found at about 10am in the community with multiple injuries and blood stains in her private parts.

Speaking to newsmen, the deceased’s husband, Pastor Lawyer Steward, confirmed the incident, saying he was informed that a known cultist accused his wife of always gossiping with his name.

Steward stated, “I am the husband of Chigbejim, who was murdered yesterday by a group of boys. After raping her, they murdered her.”

Asked if he had problems with anyone prior to the incident, the cleric said he was neither a cultist nor had issues with anyone.

” I am not a cultist; I am an Assistant Pastor in charge of Evangelism in the Seventh Day Adventist Church Abarikpo. Everybody in my community knows I am not a cultist.”

“She gave birth to three children, one is late. My daughter is seven, while the little one, a boy, is three years’ old.”

“One boy, Sunday, a cultist, claimed he slaughtered my wife because she gossiped and spoke against him. That people told him my wife always spoke against him.”

The husband of the deceased has called on the government to come to his aid by arresting the suspected murderers that killed his wife.

