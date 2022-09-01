A case of suspected stolen unregistered motorcycle was reported by an indigene of Onicha-Uku at Isseluku-Uku Police Station. On the strength of the complaint, the DPO Issele-Uku detailed detectives to investigate. An intelligence led investigation culminated to the arrest of the prime suspect, Iyegbunuwe Oluchukwu ‘m’ of Issele-Uku. The suspect led the detectives to their hideout at Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North LGA, where two other suspects, one Okwudili Ozah ‘m’ and Esther Nwoko ‘f’, were arrested and One (1) English revolver pistol, fifteen (15) rounds of live ammunition, and six (6) expended ammunition were recovered.

Suspects allegedly stole the motorcycle at gun point and it’s suspected to be in the possession of one of their accomplice Chidinma Nwoko ‘m’, the husband to Esther Nwoko. Effort is on to arrest the other members of the gang.

In another development, following report received by the DPO Ozoro Police Station that on 22/8/2022, one Ogaga Kome ‘m’ aged 26 years old while testing a locally made gun in his house allegedly shot and killed one Hossanna Merritt ‘m’ aged 11yrs in Ozoro, and fled immediately after the incident. The Command alerted members of the public on the incident and solicited for information that will aid the arrest of the suspect. Consequently, on 30/8/2022 at about 1305hrs, a well-meaning individual who is also a relative of the suspect brought him to the station. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+, appreciates the efforts of residents in the State who have been supportive to the Police in combating crime, urging them to sustain the tempo as crime has no jurisdiction and security is everybody’s business. The CP also advised that members of the public to monitor their environment, and report any suspicious persons or movements to the Police.