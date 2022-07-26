Awka

The only surviving first Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, has Nigeria has suffered severe socio-economic setback since its return to democracy in 1999, due to the bad leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

According to the elder statesman, the two parties have sunk Nigeria into ‘the stinking catacomb of corruption, looting and religious cum tribal bigotry.’

Amaechi who made the disclosure over the weekend while addressing reporters in his country home, Ukpor in Nnewi South Council Area of Anambra State, also said the two political parties goofed in the selection of their presidential candidates and their running mates, because of their insensitivity to the plights and needs of Nigerians.

He accused PDP of playing smart and cleverness by half in selecting its flag bearers, while APC, presented expired drug to heal a patient that is near a point of coma.

“PDP acted without wisdom and foresight and threw away the principle of equity and balance in selecting a Northern candidate who may be capable, but it is not his term.

“APC paid deaf ears to the cry of the nation and fielded a mono-religious candidacy to rule a multi-religious nation,” he said.

Describing Labour Party, LP, as a third force, springing up, the former Minister added that the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed ticket, is an opportunity which God has given to the long-suffering people of Nigeria to save and take back their country, which has been economically and politically raped for many years.

The elder statesman noted that while he is no longer a politician, he cannot keep mum while the country he gave his youthful days and blood to co-found ispushed to an irretrievable pit of disintegration and anarchy.

According to him, “Since the operation of the military imposed Constitution in 1999, two major political parties have ruled the country.

“They are PDP and APC.

“A third force is springing up and it would appear that God now wants to openly act and save his people.

“I will advise the long suffering people of this country, the youths, the women, the under paid workers, irrespective of religion or tribe or region or party to reclaim your country from the insatiable looters and bigots and hand over to Peter and Ahmed to lay a foundation for new nation, clean nation, happy united nation that will give satisfaction and pride to her citizens and earn the respect of the other great nations of the world.”

On the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, Chief Amaechi opined; “The nature and circumstances of the security situation in Northern States are different from the peculiar circumstances and situation in South East.

“In the states like Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Kaduna, the sole root cause is religious.

“The carefully planned and uninvestigated killings, burning of houses and churches, kidnapping are merely carried out against Christian communities and villagers.

“Since the state governments concerned are unwilling or incapable of stopping the atrocities, it devolves on the Federal Government to take positive action to stop the obviously religious criminality.

“In our own time, the then Northern Region government tried to achieve what they called compulsory conversion to Islam in Benue State, then known as Tiv Division and the NCNC partners drew the attention of the Prime Minister to it and promptly Prime Minister, Tarawa Belewa, a devout Muslim took action and stopped it.

“The position is this bad for the poor Christians of the area now that we still have Muslim /Christian presidency, you can imagine what will happen if Nigeria is said to have elected a Muslim presidency in 2023.

“On the other hand, the origin, nature and circumstances of the bad security situation in the South East are different.

“It has its present root in the abduction of Nnamdi Kanu, his inhuman detention, refusal to try or release him on bail and the deaf ears to the appeals of Igbo leaders to find a political solution to his matter and that of his organization, IPOB. “The situation in the South East now is that the Armed forces, the Police and Ebubeagu have teamed together and are fighting the Eastern Security Network of IPOB and a new organization called Umu Oma.

“The result is that it is innocent Igbo people that are killed, houses of innocent Igbo people burnt, markets, banks, schools closed and the economy on the path of ruin.”