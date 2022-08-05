‘The Sovereign Lord is my strength; he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to go on the heights.’ Habakkuk 3:19 (NIV).

Watching the nimble feet of a deer dance over the rocky heights is an amazing sight. We are awed at their surefootedness even on the most precarious rocky ascents and the most dangerous cliff edges. They spring with an agility that reminds us that the mountain deer was made for this treacherous terrain.

When we have the Lord as our strength, He enables us to have surefooted confidence through troubled times. We too will be able to run like deer across rough and dangerous terrain. The Holy Spirit gives us the strength we need to guide and guard us through the difficulties we will encounter on the Christian journey.

If our lives are challenging right now, and nothing makes sense, perhaps it is time to take our eyes off the situation before us, and look to God to give us strength. Meditate upon the words of David in 2 Samuel 22:33-34 ‘It is God who arms me with strength and makes my way perfect.

He makes my feet like the feet of a deer; he enables me to stand on the heights.’ God will enable us to stand strong whatever we are going through. And then in verse 37 David says, ‘You broaden the path beneath me, so that my ankles do not turn.’

*Prayer:*

‘Father, help me to trust in you and your empowering strength. Thank you that you alone will enable me to stand on the heights and that you broaden the path beneath my feet. Because of your Spirit in me Lord I can come through this situation with confidence and surefootedness.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

We may feel in a vulnerable and uncertain situation just now, as if the terrain beneath our feet was narrow and volatile, but God can widen our path so that we walk along firmly, securely and confidently in His love. Let’s bless and praise His goodness towards us as we go forward with surefootedness and confidence in His love.

Be Greatly Blessed!