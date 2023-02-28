The Supreme Court has affirmed the candidature of Chijioke Edoga as the validly nominated governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu state.

Panel led by Justice Kekekere Ekun on Monday dismissed the Appeal of Evarest Edeh Nnaji challenging Edoga’s nomination.

The Apex Court held that the Appeal was dead on arrival owing to the fact that Mr. Nnaji did not participate in the primary Election held by the party and is unable to satisfy the court that he was a duly nominated candidate by consensus in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2022 having failed to demonstrate that there was a special convention affirming him as the consensus candidate.

The governorship election is slated for March 11, 2023

