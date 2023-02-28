In a significant (pre-election matter) decision, the Supreme Court has quashed the earlier judgments of the Calabar Judicial Divisions of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal declaring Regina Anyogo as the APC’s candidate for the Yala 1 constituency, in the forthcoming Cross River State House of Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed with the arguments of the learned senior counsel that the primaries of the APC that produced Anyogo was null considering the fact that the primary elections for the Yala 1 constituency in Cross River State, held in Ogoja, which is a place outside the Yala 1 constituency, contrary to section 84(5)(c)(i) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Hence, The Apex Court in its judgement agreed with the contentions of Mr. Osaro Eghobamien, SAN, leading a team of lawyers, including, Isa Baba, Pius Owhoavwodua, Bright Odia, and Michael Onyishi in the appeal filed by Victoria Odey challenging the concurring judgments of the Calabar Judicial Divisions of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal affirming Regina Anyogo as the APC’s candidate for the Yala 1 constituency.

In refusing the prayer of the appellant, the Supreme Court consequently held that the All-Progressives Congress has no candidate in the forthcoming Cross River State House of Assembly election for the Yala 1 constituency.

