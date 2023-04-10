Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, confirmed that the Supreme Court has so far delivered 272 judgments in the 2022/2023 Legal Year. He mentioned this in a statement while felicitating with Nigerian Christian and Muslim faithful over this year’s Easter celebration and the witnessing of the ongoing Ramadan fast respectively. The CJN noted that the judgments were from the normal civil, criminal and election related Appeals.

He counselled both Christians and Muslims to use the two occasions to pray fervently for peace and tranquility to continue to prevail in the country. “We appreciate, adore and give glory to Almighty God who has continued to keep us all in good health.”

“I wish the Christian faithful a joyous Easter and the Muslim Ummah a rewarding Ramadan and happy Eid- el- Fitr”. He prayed.

The Supreme Court is on Easter and Eid-el- Fitr vacation and would resume later this month.