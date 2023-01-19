Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman hit a brace tonight when Atlanta ran riot on Monza in the Italian Super Cup. The 25-year-old Nigerian forward has now scored 11 goals this season in all competitions for Atlanta.

Lookman’s goals came in the 10th and 12th minutes early in the encounter, helping Atlanta take the early lead. Spiritee Monza ended the first half with a 3-2 loss. Atlanta scored another in the 72nd and through Ampedu’s own goals were winners at full-time.

Lookman’s form in the Serie A is on a great streak, with him having 9 goals in the league. Only his countryman Osihmen has scored more series A goals (12) than him.