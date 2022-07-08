The Super Falcons wore a new look last night when they took on Botswana as against what they were on Tuesday. The victory builds up hopes for the Falcons to qualify for the next round. Super Falcons are now second place in group C three points behind Banyana Banyana of South Africa who defeated Burundi by 3-1 and the same points as Botswana. A win over Burundi, who is yet to secure a point in the group might just be enough to ride the Falcons to the next round.

Gotham forward Ifeoma Onumonu scored for the Falcons 21 minutes into the game, in which they controlled most of the possession. The first half ended in favour of the Falcons with a 1-0 advantage. During the second half, Benfica midfielder Christy Ucheibe made it 2-0. The defence was repulsive against threats from Botswana and was able to hold up on the score line until full time.

Coach Randy Waldrum made three changes to his line-up who lost to South Africa on Tuesday, Asisat Oshoala was ruled out from the tournament with a collateral ligament strain on Tuesday. The Women’s Africa player of the year has been flown back to Barcelona for treatment. Ashley Plumptre was also ruled out due to injury. Anadozie, Okobi and Ordega replaced Oluechi, Plumptre and Oshoala.

The Falcons will play their next game against Burundi on Tuesday night.