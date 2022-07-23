The game which was played last night to determine the third place team in the ongoing African Women’s Nations Cup favoured the Copper Queens of Zambia, who capitalized on the first-half errors made by goalkeeper Chiamaka. Many Nigerian football enthusiasts have reacted to the horrendous outcome and want coach Waldrum sacked.

It will be recalled that coach Kadiri Ikhana was sacked in 2012 for finishing fourth in the tournament.

Super Falcons have exited the tournament in what seems to be one of the poorest campaigns recorded.

There have been many opinions as to why the girls are not at their best.

Many suggested that they can’t play well when their match bonuses are not paid. Which is another poor feat on the side of the government. According to multiple sources before the game against Zambians, the girls were said to have boycotted training due to unpaid match bonuses.

Others felt the two red cards from the semi-final against Morocco they suffered shattered the team.